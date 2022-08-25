News

All





Drugdealer Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “Someone to Love” Hiding in Plain Sight Due Out October 28 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Andrea Adolph



Drugdealer (the project of Michael Collins) has announced the release of a new album, Hiding in Plain Sight, which will be out on October 28 via Mexican Summer. Collins has also shared a video for the new album single “Someone to Love,” in addition to announcing a North American tour in support of the album. View the video, directed by Collins and James Manson, below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

In a press release, Collins states: “‘Someone to Love’ came out of an impromptu extended jam that my band and I developed show by show on the last full U.S. tour. Then when we got home and I started working on this new stuff I realized it was one of the best moments of us naturally playing. I turned it into a fully fleshed out song about wanting to be truly loved unconditionally, and pretty instantly became my favorite thing I had written and pretty much still sits there. The recorded version is really boosted by contributing performances from John Carroll Kirby and Video Age, who help give this track a unique feel. It definitely breaks out of a certain sound or form that I have been using in this project, and went more faithfully into a real soul tribute that I never thought I’d be able to represent as a lead vocalist.”

Collins previously shared the album single “Madison.” His previous album, Raw Honey, came out in 2019 via Mexican Summer.

Hiding in Plain Sight Tracklist:

1. Madison

2. Baby (ft. Tim Presley)

3. Someone to Love

4. Pictures of You (ft. Kate Bollinger)

5. New Fascination

6. Valentine

7. To Live and Drive in LA

8. Hard Dreaming Man

9. Posse Cut (ft. Bambina, Sedona, Sean Nicholas Savage)

Drugdealer 2022 Tour Dates:

09/22 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock

09/24 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort (Supporting Toro y Moi)

10/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/2 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

11/4 - Portland, OR @ The Aladdin

11/5 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/6 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox

11/9 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

11/11 - Madison, WI @ UW Madison

11/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/13 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

11/15 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

11/16 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

11/17 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

11/18 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/19 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/23 - Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

11/25 - Durham, NC @ MotorCo Theatre

11/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/27 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

11/28 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone Café

11/30 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

12/2 - Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

12/6 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

12/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.