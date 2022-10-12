News

Drugdealer Shares Video for New Single “Pictures Of You” Featuring Kate Bollinger Hiding in Plain Sight Due Out October 28 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Tessa Binder



Drugdealer (the project of Michael Collins) has shared a self-directed video for his new single, “Pictures Of You,” featuring Kate Bollinger. It is the latest release from Collins’ forthcoming album, Hiding in Plain Sight, which will be out on October 28 via Mexican Summer. View below.

In a press release, Collins states: “I was on the East Coast visiting my parents when my publisher suggested a possible writing session with Kate. I had been itching to ride a freight train since the beginning of the pandemic so I used the opportunity to do so from Baltimore down to Richmond. When I got there, we became friends really quickly and ended up writing this song at Spacebomb Studios. The whole experience was really spur of the moment and organic.”

Bollinger adds: “Michael and I wrote this song last summer on a day when he was stopping through Virginia. I picked him up near the train station and we went and hung out in a park by my house. We stayed up late drinking with my roommate and went to my friend’s studio the next day to make some music together. I went upstairs and took a nap and in the meantime, while I was sleeping, he had written the music and melody to ‘Pictures of You.’ When I woke up we wrote the lyrics and finished the song together. I’ve always approached lyrics in isolation and writing this song showed me a whole other way of making music with someone else. A month after becoming friends with Michael, I visited him in Los Angeles for the first time and decided I wanted to live there, so it feels special having this song come out a month after my move to Los Angeles, a year after we wrote it.”

Collins previously shared the album singles “Madison” and “Someone to Love.” His previous album, Raw Honey, came out in 2019 via Mexican Summer.

