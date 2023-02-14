News

Dry Cleaning Announce New EP, Share Two New Songs “Swampy” and “Sombre Two” Swampy EP Due Out March 1 via 4AD

Photography by Max Miechowski



London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have announced a new EP, Swampy, and shared two new songs from it: “Swampy” and “Sombre Two.” Swampy is due out March 1 via 4AD. Check out “Swampy” and “Sombre Two” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Swampy follows Dry Cleaning’s sophomore album, Stumpwork, released last October via 4AD. The EP includes two tracks that didn’t make the album, two remixes of album tracks, and one demo.

The band collectively had this to say about the new songs in a press release: “These two songs (‘Swampy’ and ‘Sombre Two’) were recorded in the Stumpwork sessions and they feel like good companions to us. They share a dusty, desolate, and spacey atmosphere. On the eve of this release we have been touring through the southwest U.S., where these songs feel at home in the arid, Mars-like landscape of the Arizona desert.”

Stream Stumpwork here and read our rave review of the album here. Stumpwork also landed on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Don’t Press Me,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Anna Calls From the Arctic,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “Gary Ashby,” about a family tortoise that’s gone missing in lockdown. Then they shared its fourth single, “No Decent Shoes for Rain,” via a video for the song (which made our Songs of the Week list).

In January, they were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they performed the album’s “Hot Penny Day.”

Dry Cleaning vocalist Florence Shaw recently sang guest vocals on the Sleaford Mods song “Force 10 From Navarone,” from their forthcoming album, UK GRIM, due out March 10 via Rough Trade. “Force 10 From Navarone” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Stumpwork is the band’s sophomore album and the quick follow-up to their 2021-released debut album, New Long Leg (which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021). Dry Cleaning features Florence Shaw (vocals), Nick Buxton (drums), Tom Dowse (guitar), and Lewis Maynard (bass). The band recorded the album in rural Wales, once again working with New Long Leg producer John Parish, along with engineer Joe Jones.

Read our review of New Long Leg here.

Read our interview with Dry Cleaning on New Long Leg here.

In 2019, we interviewed them after the release of their two EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks. You can check it out here.

Swampy EP Tracklist:

1. Swampy

2. Sombre Two

3. Hot Penny Day (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix)

4. Gary Ashby (Nourished By Time Remix)

5. Peanuts (Demo)

Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:

Tue. Feb. 14 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Wed. Feb. 15 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Fri. Feb. 17 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Sat. Feb. 18 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Mon. Feb. 20 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Tue. Feb. 21 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Wed Feb. 22 - Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry

Fri. Feb. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. Feb. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Sun. Feb. 26 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Tue. Feb. 28 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Wed. March 1 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 3 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

Mon. Mar. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Mar. 15 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

Thu. Mar. 16 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Sat. Mar. 18 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Sun. Mar. 19 - Groningen, NL @ Vera - SOLD OUT

Mon. Mar. 20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. March 22 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

Thu. Mar. 23 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. Mar. 24 - Vienna, AT @ Flex

Sat. Mar. 25 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum

Mon. Mar. 27 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

Tue. Mar. 28- Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Wed. Mar. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Mar. 31 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

Sat. Apr. 1 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Sat. Aug. 26 - Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock En Seine

