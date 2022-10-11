News

Dry Cleaning Share Video for New Song “No Decent Shoes for Rain” Stumpwork Due Out October 21 via 4AD

Photography by Guy Bolongaro



London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning are releasing a new album, Stumpwork, on October 21 via 4AD. Now they have shared its fourth single, “No Decent Shoes for Rain,” via a video for it. Check out the song below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release the band’s singer Florence Shaw had this to say about the song: “‘No Decent Shoes for Rain’ is inspired by grief, grief over past relationships, grief for loved ones who have died, and all the things that come with that; loneliness, numbness, yearning, ruminating about the past.”

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Don’t Press Me,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Anna Calls From the Arctic,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “Gary Ashby,” about a family tortoise that’s gone missing in lockdown.

Stumpwork is the band’s sophomore album and the quick follow-up to their 2021-released debut album, New Long Leg (which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021). Dry Cleaning features Florence Shaw (vocals), Nick Buxton (drums), Tom Dowse (guitar), and Lewis Maynard (bass). The band recorded the album in rural Wales, once again working with New Long Leg producer John Parish, along with engineer Joe Jones.

Read our review of New Long Leg here.

Read our interview with Dry Cleaning on New Long Leg here.

In 2019, we interviewed them after the release of their two EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks. You can check it out here.

Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:

Thu. Oct. 20 - London, UK @ Peckham Audio

Tue. Oct. 25 - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (Banquet Outstore)

Tue. Nov. 8 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

Wed. Nov. 9 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

Fri. Nov. 11 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Sat. Nov. 12 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

Wed. Nov. 30 - Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

Thu. Dec. 1 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

Tue. Dec. 6 - Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork

Wed. Dec. 7 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

Fri. Dec. 9 - Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

Sat. Dec. 10 - Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival

Mon. Dec. 12 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

Tue. Dec. 13 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

Wed. Dec. 14 - Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar

Fri. Dec. 16 - Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel

Tue. Jan. 10, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

Wed. Jan. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Fri. Jan. 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. Jan 14, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Tue. Jan. 17, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

Wed. Jan. 18, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Thu. Jan. 19, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Jan. 21, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sun. Jan. 22, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 - Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza

Thu. Jan. 26, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Sun. Jan. 29, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. Jan. 31, 2023 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Feb. 2, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works

Tue. Feb. 14, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Wed. Feb. 15, 2023 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Fri. Feb. 17, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

Mon. Feb. 20, 2023 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Tue. Feb. 21, 2023 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Wed Feb. 22, 2023 - Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

Fri. Feb. 24, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Sun. Feb. 26, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Tue. Feb. 28, 2023 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Wed. March 1, 2023 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Fri. March 3, 2023 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Mon. Mar. 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Mar. 15, 2023 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

Thu. Mar. 16, 2023 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Sat. Mar. 18, 2023 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Sun. Mar. 19, 2023 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Mon. Mar. 20, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. March 22, 2023 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

Thu. Mar. 23, 2023 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. Mar. 24, 2023 - Vienna, AT @ Flex

Sat. Mar. 25, 2023 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum

Mon. Mar. 27, 2023 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

Tue. Mar. 28, 2023 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Wed. Mar. 29, 2023 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Mar. 31, 2023 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

