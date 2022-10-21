Dry Cleaning – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It
Stumpwork Out Now via 4AD
Oct 21, 2022
Photography by Guy Bolongaro
London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have released a new album, Stumpwork, today via 4AD. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here and also read our rave review of it. Stream the album below. Yesterday we posted our review and you can read that here.
Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Don’t Press Me,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Anna Calls From the Arctic,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “Gary Ashby,” about a family tortoise that’s gone missing in lockdown. Then they shared its fourth single, “No Decent Shoes for Rain,” via a video for the song (which made our Songs of the Week list).
Stumpwork is the band’s sophomore album and the quick follow-up to their 2021-released debut album, New Long Leg (which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021). Dry Cleaning features Florence Shaw (vocals), Nick Buxton (drums), Tom Dowse (guitar), and Lewis Maynard (bass). The band recorded the album in rural Wales, once again working with New Long Leg producer John Parish, along with engineer Joe Jones.
Read our review of New Long Leg here.
Read our interview with Dry Cleaning on New Long Leg here.
In 2019, we interviewed them after the release of their two EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks. You can check it out here.
Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:
Tue. Oct. 25 - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (Banquet Outstore)
Tue. Nov. 8 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
Wed. Nov. 9 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
Fri. Nov. 11 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
Sat. Nov. 12 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City
Wed. Nov. 30 - Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room
Thu. Dec. 1 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
Tue. Dec. 6 - Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork
Wed. Dec. 7 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran
Fri. Dec. 9 - Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside
Sat. Dec. 10 - Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival
Mon. Dec. 12 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
Tue. Dec. 13 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
Wed. Dec. 14 - Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar
Fri. Dec. 16 - Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel
Tue. Jan. 10, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
Wed. Jan. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
Fri. Jan. 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. Jan 14, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Tue. Jan. 17, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
Wed. Jan. 18, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
Thu. Jan. 19, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Jan. 21, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Sun. Jan. 22, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 - Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza
Thu. Jan. 26, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
Sun. Jan. 29, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Tue. Jan. 31, 2023 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Thu. Feb. 2, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works
Tue. Feb. 14, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Wed. Feb. 15, 2023 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
Fri. Feb. 17, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
Mon. Feb. 20, 2023 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
Tue. Feb. 21, 2023 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Wed Feb. 22, 2023 - Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
Fri. Feb. 24, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
Sun. Feb. 26, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
Tue. Feb. 28, 2023 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Wed. March 1, 2023 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
Fri. March 3, 2023 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Mon. Mar. 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Wed. Mar. 15, 2023 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
Thu. Mar. 16, 2023 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
Sat. Mar. 18, 2023 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
Sun. Mar. 19, 2023 - Groningen, NL @ Vera
Mon. Mar. 20, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. March 22, 2023 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2
Thu. Mar. 23, 2023 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Fri. Mar. 24, 2023 - Vienna, AT @ Flex
Sat. Mar. 25, 2023 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum
Mon. Mar. 27, 2023 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
Tue. Mar. 28, 2023 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Wed. Mar. 29, 2023 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Fri. Mar. 31, 2023 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo
Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix
