News

All





Dua Lipa Shares Video for New Song “Houdini” (Co-Produced/Co-Written by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker) A New Album Appears to Be on the Way

Photography by Tyrone Lebon



British pop singer Dua Lipa has shared a new song, “Houdini,” via a music video. The song was co-written and co-produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. Manu Cossu directed the video. Watch it below.

Lipa co-wrote “Houdini” with Parker, as well as with Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, and Tobias Jesso Jr. Parker and Harle produced the song. These also seem to be the main collaborators on Lipa’s yet to be announced new album, which will be the follow-up to 2020’s Future Nostalgia.

“This track represents the most light and freeing parts of my singledom,” says Lipa in a press release. “‘Houdini’ is very tongue in cheek, exploring the idea of whether someone is really worth my while or if I’ll ghost them in the end. You never know where something may take you, that’s the beauty of being open to whatever life throws your way. I’m looking forward to sharing that feeling of defiant bliss with my fans.”

Of the next album, Lipa adds: “A lot of this album was written in those joyous moments of absolute chaos and how I moved through the world with lightness and optimism of whatever the outcome may be.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.