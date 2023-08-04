News

Dublin Artist Orla Gartland Returns with New Single ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever’ Her First Single Since Her Debut Album Woman On The Internet

Photography by Flower Up (Alex Evans)



Dublin-born, London-based singer-songwriter/producer Orla Gartland returns with a stunning new single in the form of the propulsive ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever’. It’s her first single since the release of her UK 2021 top 10 debut album Woman On The Internet. ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever’ is described as ‘a cynical yet soppy love song that showcases a more upbeat, electric side to Orla’s musicality, and lives in the complexity of feelings towards the person you love.’





Gartland explains the song thus , “This song is about being in love and split down the middle by it - on one side excited and energised, the other side cynical and withheld. I really love the erratic guitars and the urgency of the drums in this track - hearing the intro literally gets my heart rate up.

I wrote Kiss Ur Face Forever with Tom Stafford (my co-producer on my first smash-hit album Woman on the Internet) and my best friend Lauren Aquilina. Lauren and I live together and have been friends for 10+ years, since we were both tiny baby popstars. We had never written together up until this point - I’m such a fan of Lauren’s songwriting that I’d always been too nervous to ask - but it finally happened and unsurprisingly it was so fun and felt almost effortless to write with someone who knows me so well.”

