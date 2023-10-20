News

Ducks Ltd. Share Video for New Song “The Main Thing” New Single Out Now via Carpark

Photography by Dylan Taylor



Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. have shared a new song, “The Main Thing,” via a music video. The single is out now on Carpark. Colin Medley directed the song’s video. Watch it below.

Dave Vettraino (Deeper, Lala Lala, Dehd) produced “The Main Thing.” Singer/lyricist Tom McGreevy had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘The Main Thing’ is about growing apart from someone whose perspective you once shared. Being in lockstep with another person and then suddenly realizing you are no longer aligned. That you’re watching them throw themselves into the same losing battles over and over again, but also recognizing that all that losing might be the right thing to do.”

The band, which also features Evan Lewis, last released a new single in 2022, “Sheets of Grey.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. Their latest album, Modern Fiction, came out in 2021 via Carpark and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Last year the band launched a cover song series, The Sincerest Form of Flattery. It included a cover of The Cure’s “In Between Days,” which featured Jane Inc (the project of Carlyn Bezic), as well as a cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s 1989 song “Head On.”

Ducks Ltd. also have two upcoming shows announced: at TV Eye in Ridgewood, Queens, New York on December 2, with The Ophelias supporting, and at the Moth Club in London, England on May 27, 2024.

Read our The End interview with Tom McGreevy.

