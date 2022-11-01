News

Dumb Share New Single “Civic Duty” Pray 4 Tomorrow Due Out November 11 via Mint





Vancouver DIY punk four-piece Dumb have shared a new single, “Civic Duty.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Pray 4 Tomorrow, which will be out on November 11 via Mint. Listen below.

The band state in a press release: “Don’t let the melody fool you, what sounds like a summer pop ditty is a mediation on state-sanctioned violence. These boys from out of town keep missing all the best things ‘bout this place’ is a reference to how RCMP graduates are relocated to a remote community that is not their own.”

Upon announcement of the album in August, the band shared the single “Pull Me Up,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Excuse Me?”

The band’s previous album, Seeing Green, came out in 2018 via Mint. Read our review of it here.

