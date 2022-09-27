 Dumb Share New Single “Excuse Me?” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Dumb Share Video For New Single “Excuse Me?”

Pray 4 Tomorrow Due Out November 11 via Mint

Sep 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Vancouver DIY punk four-piece Dumb have shared a video for their new single, “Excuse Me?” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Pray 4 Tomorrow, which will be out on November 11 via Mint. View the J Quincy Arthur-directed video below.

In a press release, the band’s Franco Rossino states: “This is a drop-tuned chugga chugga choo choo where the unforgiving distorted guitars are interlaced by syncopated rhythms and group vocals. The band is politely asking their audience to excuse their frantic and messy vibe. ‘If I had to do it low-key, then what good would living do me?’ Why should DUMB tone down their neuroticisms? The title and relentlessness of ‘Excuse Me’ is a nod to our friends in Pardoner (SF).”

Upon announcement of the album in August, the band shared the single “Pull Me Up,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s previous album, Seeing Green, came out in 2018 via Mint. Read our review of it here.

