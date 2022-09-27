Dumb Share Video For New Single “Excuse Me?”
Pray 4 Tomorrow Due Out November 11 via Mint
Vancouver DIY punk four-piece Dumb have shared a video for their new single, “Excuse Me?” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Pray 4 Tomorrow, which will be out on November 11 via Mint. View the J Quincy Arthur-directed video below.
In a press release, the band’s Franco Rossino states: “This is a drop-tuned chugga chugga choo choo where the unforgiving distorted guitars are interlaced by syncopated rhythms and group vocals. The band is politely asking their audience to excuse their frantic and messy vibe. ‘If I had to do it low-key, then what good would living do me?’ Why should DUMB tone down their neuroticisms? The title and relentlessness of ‘Excuse Me’ is a nod to our friends in Pardoner (SF).”
Upon announcement of the album in August, the band shared the single “Pull Me Up,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
The band’s previous album, Seeing Green, came out in 2018 via Mint. Read our review of it here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Manic Street Preachers on Their Forthcoming Co-Headlining U.S. Tour with Suede (Interview) — Manic Street Preachers, James Dean Bradfield
- Just Mustard, White Flowers @ The Bodega, Nottingham, UK, 21 September, 2022 (Review) — Just Mustard, White Flowers
- House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 6 (“The Princess and the Queen”) (Review) —
- Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Single “Devil’s Island” (News) — Blur, Dave Rowntree
- Premiere: Rudi Zygadlo Shares New Live Video for “Chattanooga” (News) — Rudi Zygadlo
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.