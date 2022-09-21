News







Dungen Share New Single “Skövde” En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog Due Out October 7 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Isak Berglund Mattsson-Mårn



Swedish psych rock group Dungen have shared a new single, “Skövde.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which will be out on October 7 via Mexican Summer. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus.” They later shared the album track “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig.” Dungen’s previous album, Allas Sak, came out in 2015.

