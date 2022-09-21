 Dungen Share New Single “Skövde” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 21st, 2022  
Subscribe

Dungen Share New Single “Skövde”

En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog Due Out October 7 via Mexican Summer

Sep 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Isak Berglund Mattsson-Mårn
Bookmark and Share


Swedish psych rock group Dungen have shared a new single, “Skövde.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which will be out on October 7 via Mexican Summer. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus.” They later shared the album track “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig.” Dungen’s previous album, Allas Sak, came out in 2015.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent