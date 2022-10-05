News

Dungen Share Video For New Single “Höstens Färger” En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog Out This Friday via Mexican Summer

Photography by Isak Berglund Mattsson-Mårn



Swedish psych rock group Dungen have shared a video for their new single, “Höstens Färger.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which will be out this Friday (Oct. 7) via Mexican Summer. View the Isidor Estrada Nyqvist-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus.” They later shared the album tracks “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig” and “Skövde.” Dungen’s previous album, Allas Sak, came out in 2015.

