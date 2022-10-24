News

Dutch Uncles Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For New Single “True Entertainment” True Entertainment Due Out March 10, 2023 via Memphis Industries

Photography by Oliver Sangster



British art-pop quartet Dutch Uncles have announced the release of their sixth album, True Entertainment, which will be out on March 10, 2023 via Memphis Industries. They have also shared a video for the album’s title track and have announced a U.K. tour for 2023. View the Nick Middleton-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.

Vocalist Duncan Wallis elaborates on the video in a press release: “I know too well myself the mountainous task these poor sods have, and the mental gymnastics required to envision it being remotely successful, so in a way, this pays tribute to the craft. I was determined to fashion a goatee beard for the shoot, to separate myself from the character—it is a character. But I was mortified to see myself in the gold suit, immediately understanding Elvis’ pain.”

Director Middleton adds: “When I was researching Elvis’ gold suit, I found that he actually really hated it and only wore it two or three times. I think the idea of a job that’s meant to bring joy to people’s hearts being really tiring—and sometimes even hateful—really intriguing. I think people can relate to that.”

Dutch Uncles’ previous album, Big Balloon, came out in 2017 via Memphis Industries.

True Entertainment Tracklist:

1. True Entertainment

2. Damascenes

3. Tropigala (2 to 5)

4. Poppin’

5. Exit Row

6. I’m Not Your Dad

7. Deep End

8. In Salvia

9. End Belief

10. Dead Letter

Dutch Uncles 2023 Tour Dates:

15 April - Sunderland, Pop Recs

16 April - Bristol, Thekla

19 April - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

20 April - Brighton, Patterns

21 April - London, The Garage

22 April - Manchester, Canvas

27 April - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

