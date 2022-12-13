Dutch Uncles Share New Single “Poppin’”
True Entertainment Due Out March 10, 2023 via Memphis Industries
Dec 13, 2022
Photography by Oliver Sangster
British art-pop quartet Dutch Uncles have shared a new single, “Poppin’.” It is the latest release from their sixth album, True Entertainment, which will be out on March 10, 2023 via Memphis Industries. Listen below.
Vocalist Duncan Wallis elaborates on the single in a press release: “‘Poppin’’ is a minimal take on the age-old anxieties, dread and fear we all experience at certain times—bumping into old faces hungover (or worse, not hungover), taking too long to answer the question ‘you alright?,’ forgetting everyone’s name and constantly assessing if old faces were present at any moments of particular cringe in your past.”
Upon announcement of the new album, Dutch Uncles shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Dutch Uncles’ previous album, Big Balloon, came out in 2017 via Memphis Industries.
