Dutch Uncles Share New Song “In Salvia” (Feat. Anna Prior) and Announce Limited Edition Pizza True Entertainment Due Out March 10 via Memphis Industries

Photography by Oliver Sangster



British art-pop quartet Dutch Uncles are releasing their sixth album, True Entertainment, on March 10 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared its fourth and final pre-release single, “In Salvia,” which features backing vocals by Anna Prior of Metronomy. The band have also announced a limited edition pizza, for sale for one night only. Listen to “In Salvia” below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

On March 11 Dutch Uncles will be celebrating the release of True Entertainment via two events in Chorlton, England (in the greater Manchester area). During a football match that day where West Didsbury & Chorlton play Ascot Utd in the FA Vase competition, the band will be promoting the album via a pop-up store with merch and discounted tickets, and tracks from the album will be played over the tannoy. Then later at The Beagle in Chorlton, they will be selling a limited edition True Entertainment Pizza for one night only, a pizza that features chips (or French fries for U.S. readers) on top, since Dutch Uncles have a podcast called Chips of Chorlton. There will also be a DJ set from the band at The Beagle.

Vocalist Duncan Wallis had this to say about “In Salvia” in a press release: “A reference to the flower of the same name’s symbolism of wisdom, longevity, good health and innocence, is a rather stark narrative detailing when the qualities listed above have nothing to contribute to the realities in front of you. Partly inspired by a not insignificant number of years propping up bars and asking the wrong questions, its only seeming redemption being an acknowledgement of what the end actually looks like.”

Prior had this to say about working with Dutch Uncles on True Entertainment: “I love Dutch Uncles. I’ve been tooting their horn to anyone who will listen. Naturally, I responded with a resounding ‘I DO’ when they asked me (on Valentines day 2022) if I would consider lending my voice to some of their new music. Fast forward a few months whilst on tour with Metronomy and holed up in a hotel room in a part of Europe I was newly visiting, I set up a make-shift vocal booth (with equipment borrowed from my band mate Gbenga) and started adding my own touch to what has turned out to be one of my most adored Dutch Uncles LPs yet. ‘In Salvia,’ is one of my favorites on the new record—a perfect slice of melancholy pie.”

Previously Dutch Uncles shared the album’s title track, “True Entertainment,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Poppin’.” Then they shared its third single, “Tropigala (2 to 5),” via a music video.

Wallis had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “True Entertainment is a soundtrack for the pursuit of anonymity within ever-changing societal norms, and the trappings that come with it. Those trappings are presented in a series of life-changing scenarios and epiphanies that include: abandoning one’s identity and accepting one’s generation as a useless vessel; to suffering for betterment and dealing with challenges from other generations.”

Dutch Uncles’ previous album, Big Balloon, came out in 2017 via Memphis Industries.

Dutch Uncles 2023 UK Tour Dates:

Apr 15 - Sunderland, Pop Recs

Apr 16 - Bristol, Thekla

Apr 19 - Birmingham, The Hare & Hounds

Apr 20 - Brighton, Patterns

Apr 21 - London, The Garage

Apr 22 - Manchester, Canvas

Apr 27 - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

April, 29 - Edinburgh, Stag & Dagger Festival

April, 30 - Glasgow, Stag & Dagger Festival

