Dutch Uncles Share Video For New Song “Tropigala (2 to 5)” True Entertainment Due Out March 10 via Memphis Industries





British art-pop quartet Dutch Uncles are releasing their sixth album, True Entertainment, on March 10 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared its third single, “Tropigala (2 to 5),” via a music video. The song features backing vocals by Anna Prior of Metronomy. Ben Harrison Meek directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Vocalist Duncan Wallis had this to say about the album in a press release: “True Entertainment is a soundtrack for the pursuit of anonymity within ever-changing societal norms, and the trappings that come with it. Those trappings are presented in a series of life-changing scenarios and epiphanies that include: abandoning one’s identity and accepting one’s generation as a useless vessel; to suffering for betterment and dealing with challenges from other generations.”

Previously Dutch Uncles shared the album’s title track, “True Entertainment,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Poppin’.”

Dutch Uncles’ previous album, Big Balloon, came out in 2017 via Memphis Industries.

Dutch Uncles 2023 UK Tour Dates:

15 April - Sunderland, Pop Recs

16 April - Bristol, Thekla

19 April - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

20 April - Brighton, Patterns

21 April - London, The Garage

22 April - Manchester, Canvas

27 April - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

