Dwarves Shares New Song “Roxette” New LP Concept Album Out November 17th

Photography by Julia Lofstrand



Later this month, long-running San Francisco-based punk band Dwarves is set to return with a new LP, simply entitled Concept Album, out November 17th. They’ve long specialized in a theatrical and outrageous style of punk, beginning first as a garage and hardcore punk outfit before incorporating elements of surf rock, old-school rock n’ roll, and pop punk in their later years. Most recently, they shared their forthcoming album’s lead single, “We Will Dare,” and today they’re back with another new track, “Roxette,” along with a bloody and very NSFW new video.

“Roxette” is at once ripping, propulsive, and elementally catchy. The track finds the band weaving some bright synth-laden undertones beneath the barrelling guitars while lead singer Blag the Ripper delivers some characteristically wild lyrics. In this case, he compares the high of being with the titular Roxette to huffing glue in a squat house. Meanwhile, in true punk fashion, they pack it all into a tight minute-and-a-half. The accompanying video plays as a belated Halloween tribute, complete with plenty of graphic B-movie blood and gore.

Blag the Ripper says of the track, “‘Roxette’ features blood, guts and the last living punk band! The song is pure guitar driven rock ‘n’ roll with a New Wave edge. The record is a wild ride through every hard rock genre, featuring Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese and bass legend Nick Oliveri. The video is dripping with cheap gore effects and scantily clad women. In this era of predictable groups, tepid messages, and tame content the Dwarves are still the best band ever!”

Check out the song below. Concept Album is due out on November 17th.

