Thursday, December 1st, 2022  
Eaves Wilder Shares Lyric Video For New Song “Morning Rain”

Out Now via Secretly Canadian

Dec 01, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Dora Paphides
London-based singer/songwriter Eaves Wilder has shared a new song, “Morning Rain,” via a lyric video. The single is out now via Secretly Canadian. Listen below.

Wilder, who is 19 years old, had this to say about the song in a press release: “For me, school was something that postponed life from starting. I spent the entire time trying to get out of it. You spend 18 years memorizing so much information and then they turn around and expect you to know who you are and what you want, but you’re not given a chance to really figure that out.”

“Morning Rain” follows “I Stole Your Jumper,” a new song Wilder shared in October that was her first release for Secretly Canadian.

