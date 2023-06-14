News

Eaves Wilder Shares New Song “Better Together” Precedes Upcoming Glastonbury Festival performance

Photography by Holly Whitaker



Rising British musician, Eaves Wilder has shared a new song “Better Together” via Secretly Canadian. This is her first new music since the release of her debut EP, Hookey, released back in March. Wilder will also be making appearances at Glastonbury Festival and Secret Garden Party. Listen to the song below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

“Better Together” was inspired by an interview she watched with Pharrell where he stated that “songs should be an argument.” In the song, Wilder hops between the perspectives of two people, one who is skeptical of life and one who is trying to convince them otherwise.

Of the song, Wilder says in a press release: “I became a relationship skeptic after the relationship that inspired my song ‘I Stole Your Jumper.’ I’m not gonna cut myself in two to be your other half was how I viewed them.”

Wilder has been recording, producing, and releasing her own music since the age of 16. After she signed to Secretly Canadian, she released Hookey along with some accompanying music videos. Wilder made our 23 for 2023 list and previously we wrote about her singles “I Stole Your Jumper” and “Morning Rain.”

Read our review of Hookey.

Eaves Wilder Tour Dates:

Sun. June 24 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Thu. July 20 - Sun. July 23 - Cambridgeshire, UK @ Secret Garden Party

Sat. Aug. 12 - Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters

