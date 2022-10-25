Eaves Wilder Shares Video For New Single “I Stole Your Jumper”
Out Now via Secretly Canadian
Oct 25, 2022
Photography by Dora Paphides
London-based singer-songwriter Eaves Wilder has shared a video for her new single, “I Stole Your Jumper.” It is Wilder’s first release since recently signing to Secretly Canadian. View the video, directed by Wilder and her sister, Dora Paphides, below.
Wilder states in a press release: “‘I Stole Your Jumper’ is me allowing myself to tap into my own female rage for the first time. But in my own way—no blowing people up Thelma and Louise style—it’s a very British and passive aggressive revenge fantasy.”
“I Stole Your Jumper” was produced by Wilder and Andy Savours.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Eaves Wilder Shares Video For New Single “I Stole Your Jumper” (News) — Eaves Wilder
- Premiere: Blair Gun Shares New Single, “Pound Sand” (News) — Blair Gun
- Fucked Up Announce New Album, Share Video For Title Track “One Day” (News) — Fucked Up
- Neil Gaiman and FourPlay Announce Debut Album, Shares Singles “Bloody Sunrise” and “Credo” (News) — Neil Gaiman, FourPlay
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share Video For New Single “I Killed Captain Cook,” Announce Tour (News) — Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.