Eaves Wilder Shares Video For New Single “I Stole Your Jumper” Out Now via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Dora Paphides



London-based singer-songwriter Eaves Wilder has shared a video for her new single, “I Stole Your Jumper.” It is Wilder’s first release since recently signing to Secretly Canadian. View the video, directed by Wilder and her sister, Dora Paphides, below.

Wilder states in a press release: “‘I Stole Your Jumper’ is me allowing myself to tap into my own female rage for the first time. But in my own way—no blowing people up Thelma and Louise style—it’s a very British and passive aggressive revenge fantasy.”

“I Stole Your Jumper” was produced by Wilder and Andy Savours.

