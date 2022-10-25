 Eaves Wilder Shares Video For New Single “I Stole Your Jumper” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 25th, 2022  
Eaves Wilder Shares Video For New Single “I Stole Your Jumper”

Out Now via Secretly Canadian

Oct 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dora Paphides
London-based singer-songwriter Eaves Wilder has shared a video for her new single, “I Stole Your Jumper.” It is Wilder’s first release since recently signing to Secretly Canadian. View the video, directed by Wilder and her sister, Dora Paphides, below.

Wilder states in a press release: “‘I Stole Your Jumper’ is me allowing myself to tap into my own female rage for the first time. But in my own way—no blowing people up Thelma and Louise style—it’s a very British and passive aggressive revenge fantasy.”

“I Stole Your Jumper” was produced by Wilder and Andy Savours.

