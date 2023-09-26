Eaves Wilder Shares Video for New Song “Freefall”
Out Now via Secretly Canadian
Sep 26, 2023
Photography by Holly Whitaker
Rising British musician, Eaves Wilder has shared a new song “Freefall,” via a music video. The single is out now on Secretly Canadian. Check out the song below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.
Wilder says “Freefall” is a follow-up to her 2022 single, “I Stole Your Jumper,” which was about female revenge.
“‘Freefall’ is about pure hedonism, about wanting to feel everything and do everything at once,” Wilder explains in a press release. “I wrote it the moment I realized I was ready to move on and allow myself to let go again.”
“Freefall” follows “Better Together,” a new song she shared in June that was one of our Songs of the Week, and her debut EP, Hookey, released back in March.
Wilder has been recording, producing, and releasing her own music since the age of 16. After she signed to Secretly Canadian, she released Hookey along with some accompanying music videos. Wilder made our 23 for 2023 list and previously we wrote about her singles “I Stole Your Jumper” and “Morning Rain.”
Read our review of Hookey.
Eaves Wilder Tour Dates:
Wed. Sep. 27 - London, UK @ Lafayette
Sat. Oct. 14 - Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds
Tue. Oct. 17 - London, UK @ Good Karma Night @ Colours Hoxton
