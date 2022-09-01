 Editors Share New Single “Vibe” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

Editors Share New Single “Vibe”

EBM Due Out September 23 via [PIAS]

Sep 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Rahi Rezvani
Bookmark and Share


British band Editors have shared a new single, “Vibe.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, EBM, which will be out on September 23 via [PIAS]. Listen below.

EBM will be Editors’ first album since Blanck Mass (aka Benjamin John Power) joined the band. In a press release, frontman Tom Smith states: “Ben has certainly been a shot of adrenaline in our creative process. The songs are so immediate and in your face.”

Upon announcement of Blanck Mass joining the band in April, they shared the album track “Heart Attack.” They later shared the singles “Karma Climb” and “Kiss,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Editors’ last studio album, Violence, was released back in March 2018 via [PIAS]. Read our interview with Tom Smith on Violence.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent