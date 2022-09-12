News

All





Ela Minus and DJ Python Share Video For New Single “Kiss U” ♡ EP Due Out This Friday via Smugglers Way

Photography by DR.ME



Ela Minus and DJ Python have shared a video for their new single, “Kiss U.” It is the latest release from their upcoming collaborative EP, ♡, which will be out this Friday (September 16) via Smugglers Way. View the Juan David Figueroa-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the EP in August, Ela Minus and DJ Python shared the track “Pájaros en Verano,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read the extended version of our Protest Issue interview with Ela Minus, originally featured in our most recent print issue.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.