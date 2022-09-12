Ela Minus and DJ Python Share Video For New Single “Kiss U”
♡ EP Due Out This Friday via Smugglers Way
Sep 12, 2022
Photography by DR.ME
Ela Minus and DJ Python have shared a video for their new single, “Kiss U.” It is the latest release from their upcoming collaborative EP, ♡, which will be out this Friday (September 16) via Smugglers Way. View the Juan David Figueroa-directed video below.
Upon announcement of the EP in August, Ela Minus and DJ Python shared the track “Pájaros en Verano,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Read the extended version of our Protest Issue interview with Ela Minus, originally featured in our most recent print issue.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 4 (“The King of the Narrow Sea”) (Review) —
- Weyes Blood Announces New Album and Tour, Shares New Song “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” (News) — Weyes Blood
- Premiere: Mallbangs Share New Single “You Can Have It All” (News) — Mallbangs
- Caribou Shares Video for New Single as Daphni, “Arrow” (News) — Caribou, Daphni
- METZ Shares New Single “Come On Down” (Feat. Joe Talbot of IDLES) and “Heaven’s Gate” (News) — METZ, IDLES
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.