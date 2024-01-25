News

Elbow Announce New Album, Share New Song “Lovers’ Leap” AUDIO VERTIGO Due Out March 22 via Polydor/Geffen

Photography by Athena Caramitsos



Elbow have announced a new album, AUDIO VERTIGO, and shared its first single, “Lovers’ Leap.” AUDIO VERTIGO is due out March 22 via Polydor/Geffen. Check out “Lovers’ Leap” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

In a press release, frontman Guy Garvey says “Lovers’ Leap” is designed “not to reflect but distract from the bad things happening in the world. We found seedy, gnarly grooves playing in back rooms and those pulled some dark memories and plenty of humor from me.”

The song’s genesis started with bassist Pete Turner and drummer Al Reeves working together and many of the songs on AUDIO VERTIGO were born of Elbow’s members working in smaller groups, before the whole band finished the songs.

AUDIO VERTIGO is the follow-up to 2021’s Flying Dream 1 and in contrast to that more intimate sounding album, the new record embraces a more varied and rhythmically diverse musical landscape, or as Garvey puts it, “gnarly, seedy grooves created by us playing together in garagey rooms.”

The band recorded the album throughout 2023 at the members’ individual studios, Migration Studios in Gloucestershire, and at the band’s facility at Blueprint Studios in Salford (in Greater Manchester).

Elbow’s album before last was 2019’s Giants of All Sizes (read our rave review of the album).

Read our interview with Elbow’s Guy Garvey on 2017’s Little Fictions.

Also read our 2014 print article on Elbow and our 2014 web-exclusive interview with Garvey on his favorite cities. Plus read our 2016 The End interview with Garvey on endings and death.

Garvey was also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue.

AUDIO VERTIGO Tracklist:

1. Things I’ve Been Telling Myself for Years

2. Lovers’ Leap

3. (Where Is It?)

4. Balu

5. Very Heaven

6. Her to the Earth

7. The Picture

8. Poker Face

9. Knife Fight

10. Embers of Day

11. Good Blood Mexico City

12. From the River

