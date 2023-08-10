 Eliza Mclamb Shares New Song “Mythologize Me” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Eliza Mclamb Shares New Song “Mythologize Me”

Out Now via Royal Mountain

Aug 09, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Missy McLamb
Today, indie pop artist Eliza McLamb shared a new song titled “Mythologize Me,” via Royal Mountain. It features carefully curated lyrics of growing pains that accompany adolescence intertwined with a steady bassline. The song was produced with the help of Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties). Check it out below.

Of the song, McLamb says in a press release: “‘Mythologize Me’ is a song best played in your car when you’re driving home, alone, from a party you didn’t want to go to but wanted to be seen at. It’s for those moments when you’re talking to a man who wants you to be a person who does less of the talking. It’s for the end of a long adolescence of trying to figure out who you are and deciding that, maybe, you’ll let other people decide for you.”

“Mythologize Me” is McLamb’s first release since her 2022 EP, Salt Circle.

