Ella Raphael Shares Debut Single “See You Through” She Has Also Signed to Fire Records

Photography by Ella Barak



Singer/songwriter Ella Raphael has signed to the British indie label Fire Records and shared her debut single, “See You Through.” Listen below.

Raphael is based in Haifa, Israel, where she moved following the death of her father in 2021. She was raised on Elvis Presley and Ella Fitzgerald, with The Shirelles, Julee Cruise, Serge Gainsbourg, and Karen Dalton also cited as influences, as well as filmmakers Jean-Luc Godard and Alejandro Jodorowsky.

Raphael had this to say about “See You Through” in a press release: “It was written in a period of profound sadness. A song of warm support to hold someone, as well as the understanding of letting go.”

Raphael adds: “I very much connect to what the poet Mark Strand says about music: ‘The creative force best capable of giving voice and shape to our most ineffable experiences and most layered longings, of containing them and expanding them at once. It is our supreme language for the exhilaration of being alive.’”

<a href="https://ellaraphaelmusic.bandcamp.com/album/see-you-through">See You Through by Ella Raphael</a>

