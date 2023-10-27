 Elle Coves drops new single and video, "Lost Cowboy" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Elle Coves drops new single and video, “Lost Cowboy”

Debut EP coming soon

Oct 25, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press Shot
19-year-old newcomer Elle Coves shares a new single and video ‘Lost Cowboy.’ It’s the hotly-tipped Cove’s first single from a debut EP to follow early next year,

Termed as a scathing country-pop anthem, ‘Lost Cowboy’ sees Coves give a modern twist on the Western narrative of the damsel in distress (“do us both a favour and get back on your horse”). She explains “I was on a walk, and I had that sentence ‘are you lost, cowboy?’ and I kept it in my phone for the longest time,” Coves says of the track. “My grandpa used to always watch old Western movies so it was very fun to lean into the cowboy aesthetic.” The rousing single is accompanied by a brilliant video Elle Coves shot in Nashville, further inverting archetypal traditions by playing her own, male love-interest.

Elle Coves only began releasing music earlier this year. Having been born in Germany to Spanish parents before moving to Ireland at the age of thirteen, there’s certainly a sense of wanderlust in Coves music. Her influences range from the stadium rock of Haim, the modern Americana of Kacey Musgraves to the anthemic pop of Maggie Rogers, and have already earned Elle Coves a deeply-engaged online audience.



Most Recent