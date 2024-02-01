 Elle Coves Shares New Track,"Born To Lose" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Elle Coves Shares New Track,“Born To Lose”

Debut EP Coming Soon & UK headline dates.

Feb 01, 2024
One for Haim fans and perhaps the Swifties as 19-year-old Elle Coves shares a brand new track “Born To Lose”, which follows up her previous single the impressive “Lost Cowboy”, with both tracks set to feature on her upcoming debut EP

“Born To Lose” mixes pop hooks with a satisfying driving Americana aesthetics and is described by Coves as about “reaching a breaking point; when you realize that a person can’t just hurt you over and over again and expect everything will go back to how it was with a simple apology.”


UK Dates
06.02.24 || Manchester || Deaf Institute, The Lodge

07.02.24 || London || Camden Assembly

09.02.24 || Glasgow || SWG3 Poetry Club

There are no comments for this entry yet.

