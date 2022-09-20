News

All





Elvis Costello Announces 10 Night Run at Gramercy Theatre in NYC Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Mark Seliger



Elvis Costello has announced a 10 night run at Gramercy Theatre in NYC entitled 100 Songs and More. Costello will perform a completely different set each night, with the first five nights playing solo and the next five alongside pianist Steve Nieve. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Sep. 23). The performances will run from Thursday, February 9, 2023 to Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

In a press release, Costello states:

“For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre

I’ll name ten songs to set the scene

I’ll play those ten and then ten more

Shake off the old routine

“Each night will tell a different tale

So come to one or come to all

‘100 Songs’ is what I promise

But twice that number is quite a haul

“I will start this stand alone, that’s fine

Nights One to Five, the Feast Day of St. Valentine

Steve Nieve will join me for Nights Six, Seven, Eight & Nine

But what else may happen is a secret of mine

Let’s just set up the chair or two and play

In case some friends turn up along the way”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.