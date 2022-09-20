 Elvis Costello Announces 10 Night Run at Gramercy Theatre in NYC | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, September 20th, 2022  
Subscribe

Elvis Costello Announces 10 Night Run at Gramercy Theatre in NYC

Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Sep 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mark Seliger
Bookmark and Share


Elvis Costello has announced a 10 night run at Gramercy Theatre in NYC entitled 100 Songs and More. Costello will perform a completely different set each night, with the first five nights playing solo and the next five alongside pianist Steve Nieve. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Sep. 23). The performances will run from Thursday, February 9, 2023 to Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

In a press release, Costello states:

“For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre
I’ll name ten songs to set the scene
I’ll play those ten and then ten more
Shake off the old routine

“Each night will tell a different tale
So come to one or come to all
‘100 Songs’ is what I promise
But twice that number is quite a haul

“I will start this stand alone, that’s fine
Nights One to Five, the Feast Day of St. Valentine
Steve Nieve will join me for Nights Six, Seven, Eight & Nine
But what else may happen is a secret of mine
Let’s just set up the chair or two and play
In case some friends turn up along the way”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent