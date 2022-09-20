Elvis Costello Announces 10 Night Run at Gramercy Theatre in NYC
Tickets Go On Sale This Friday
Sep 20, 2022
Photography by Mark Seliger
Elvis Costello has announced a 10 night run at Gramercy Theatre in NYC entitled 100 Songs and More. Costello will perform a completely different set each night, with the first five nights playing solo and the next five alongside pianist Steve Nieve. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Sep. 23). The performances will run from Thursday, February 9, 2023 to Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
In a press release, Costello states:
“For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre
I’ll name ten songs to set the scene
I’ll play those ten and then ten more
Shake off the old routine
“Each night will tell a different tale
So come to one or come to all
‘100 Songs’ is what I promise
But twice that number is quite a haul
“I will start this stand alone, that’s fine
Nights One to Five, the Feast Day of St. Valentine
Steve Nieve will join me for Nights Six, Seven, Eight & Nine
But what else may happen is a secret of mine
Let’s just set up the chair or two and play
In case some friends turn up along the way”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Papi Shiitake Shares New Single “Mountains Red” (News) — Papi Shiitake
- Premiere: Zoon Shares New Track, “Play Ground” (News) —
- Julien Chang Shares Video For New Single “Snakebit,” Announces Tour Dates (News) — Julien Chang, Let’s Eat Grandma
- Elvis Costello Announces 10 Night Run at Gramercy Theatre in NYC (News) — Elvis Costello
- Margo Price Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video For New Single “Change of Heart” (News) — Margo Price
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.