Elvis Costello Announces Four Night Concert Event in Reykjavik, Iceland
Concerts Will Take Place in Late May
Oct 27, 2022
Photography by Mark Seliger
Elvis Costello has announced a four night concert event which will take place in Reykjavik, Iceland. The concerts will run from May 25-29, 2023 and will feature accompaniment by Steve Nieve and special guest Nick Lowe. View the poster below.
In a press release, Costello states: “For many years I’ve been thinking to myself, ‘When am I going to get to come back to Reykjavik? When am I going to come back to Iceland and play for you all again? Well, it seems that May 2023, marks the time when I will return! I will be there with Steve Nieve, a huge stack of songs, and many stories to tell you on my Elvis in Iceland trip. I’ll look forward to seeing you then.”
