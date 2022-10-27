 Elvis Costello Announces Four Night Concert Event in Reykjavik, Iceland | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 27th, 2022  
Elvis Costello Announces Four Night Concert Event in Reykjavik, Iceland

Concerts Will Take Place in Late May

Oct 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mark Seliger
Elvis Costello has announced a four night concert event which will take place in Reykjavik, Iceland. The concerts will run from May 25-29, 2023 and will feature accompaniment by Steve Nieve and special guest Nick Lowe. View the poster below.

In a press release, Costello states: “For many years I’ve been thinking to myself, ‘When am I going to get to come back to Reykjavik? When am I going to come back to Iceland and play for you all again? Well, it seems that May 2023, marks the time when I will return! I will be there with Steve Nieve, a huge stack of songs, and many stories to tell you on my Elvis in Iceland trip. I’ll look forward to seeing you then.”



