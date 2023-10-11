 Emerging Artist Kaeto releases her second single "No Body" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 11th, 2023  
Emerging Artist Kaeto releases her second single “No Body”

Currently On tour With Lauren Mayberry

Oct 11, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Andy Von Pip
Scottish-born, London-based artist Kaeto, who is currently on tour with CHVRCHESLauren Mayberry, releases a compelling new single, “No Body.”

It fuses electronic and dance elements and showcases Kaeto’s mesmerizing vocals, whose musical influences include everybody from Prince to Portishead, David Bowie to David Byrne, and the Tom Tom Club.

After her debut single “Good Morning” shed light on imposter syndrome, “No Body” examines vanity and social media through our smartphones, as she explains, “I’m not trying to be preachy. I’m exploring these things because I’m doing them and I can’t stop.”

Kaeto’s early years were spent in Glasgow, before her parents’ careers drew her everywhere from Leeds to Texas, with stints of her early adulthood spent living in Barcelona. This semi-nomadic upbringing compounded her curiosity about the world, psychology and the human condition - one which continues to inform her creative palette. Although self-professing her output as “silly navel gazing”, she is actually using her music to explore themes of “shame, identity and madness”. With her personal interests and pursuits ranging from mathematics to visual arts, a former career as a paralegal under her belt, and an enrolment in Clown School on the horizon, Kaeto is the very definition of a multihyphenate.





