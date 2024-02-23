News

Emerging Indie Band Sunday (1994) Release Debut Single In The Shape of the Infectuous "Tired Boy"





Sunday (1994) are new band with something to say about the magic hidden in everyday life. Their debut single, “Tired Boy,” is a captivating blend of confessional lyrics, sparkling melancholic guitar, and cinematic indie vibes.

“Tired Boy,” paints a relatable picture with its tongue-in-cheek lyrics: “You painted your nails just to look like a rockstar / You sing in a band and your voice is like nails on a chalkboard / But you’re something to die for.” It’s a bittersweet anthem for the complexities of modern life, wrapped in a melody that lingers long after the last note.

The band consists of Paige Turner, Lee Newell, and the enigmatic drummer X, who prefers to remain anonymous. Turner and Newell, drawn together by their shared perspective on “the charade that is modern life,” find inspiration in the “bittersweet nostalgia of 90s romance films.” Their music, written and recorded in their cozy one-bedroom apartment, already resonated with a passionate online audience before their official debut.

Newell reveals “We uploaded a few songs to Tik-Tok to finally see if we were criminally insane or if indeed these songs could mean something to someone. Instantly we had thousands of views and people begging us to release them. We picked our jaws up off the floor and got to work.”

The accompanying music video, shot on Super 8, offers a glimpse into the band’s world. Vintage cartoons interweave with scenes from their daily lives, inviting viewers to experience their unique perspective.





