 Empty Country Announce new LP, Empty Country II | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 3rd, 2023  
Subscribe

Empty Country Announce new LP, Empty Country II

Share new track, ‘Erlking’.

Aug 03, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press Shot Bookmark and Share


Empty Country — the project of musician Joseph D’Agostino (Cymbals Eat Guitars) — announce their second LP, Empty Country II , out on Friday 3rd November 2023 via Tough Love. They have also shared a powerful new track from the record entitled ‘Erlking’.


The song is described as a statement on America’s unravelling in a sea of gun violence and political corruption. Speaking on the track, D’Agostino wrote:

“‘Erlking’ takes its name from ‘Erlkönig’ Goethe’s famous poem depicting the death of a child stalked by a supernatural being. Though I wrote this song on the day of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, the “20 kids” referenced are the Sandy Hook children. In the parallel version of the American dystopia I depict in Empty Country II, Erlkings are ultra terrestrial demons that stalk the innocent and infect the minds of men. These entities’ lives span eons. To them, the whole of our country’s pernicious history is as brief as a Chopin prelude or a TV jingle. One short verse/ 13 Bars/ The force of 50 collapsing stars.”

The album track listing of the album is as follows:

1. Pearl

2. Erlking

3. David

4. Dustine

5. Syd

6. Bootsie

7. FLA

8. Lamb

9. Cool S

Empty Country links

Website | Bandcamp | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent