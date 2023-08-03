News

Empty Country Announce new LP, Empty Country II Share new track, ‘Erlking’.

Empty Country — the project of musician Joseph D’Agostino (Cymbals Eat Guitars) — announce their second LP, Empty Country II , out on Friday 3rd November 2023 via Tough Love. They have also shared a powerful new track from the record entitled ‘Erlking’.



The song is described as a statement on America’s unravelling in a sea of gun violence and political corruption. Speaking on the track, D’Agostino wrote:

“‘Erlking’ takes its name from ‘Erlkönig’ Goethe’s famous poem depicting the death of a child stalked by a supernatural being. Though I wrote this song on the day of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, the “20 kids” referenced are the Sandy Hook children. In the parallel version of the American dystopia I depict in Empty Country II, Erlkings are ultra terrestrial demons that stalk the innocent and infect the minds of men. These entities’ lives span eons. To them, the whole of our country’s pernicious history is as brief as a Chopin prelude or a TV jingle. One short verse/ 13 Bars/ The force of 50 collapsing stars.”

The album track listing of the album is as follows:

1. Pearl

2. Erlking

3. David

4. Dustine

5. Syd

6. Bootsie

7. FLA

8. Lamb

9. Cool S

Empty Country links

