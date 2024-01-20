English Teacher Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Albert Road”

News

Photography by Tatiana Pozuelo



Leeds, England-based four-piece English Teacher have announced their debut album, This Could Be Texas, and shared a new song from it, “Albert Road,” via a music video. They have also announced some UK tour dates. This Could Be Texas is due out April 12 via Island. Watch the “Albert Road” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

English Teacher is Lily Fontaine (vocals, rhythm guitar, synth), Douglas Frost (drums, piano, vocals), Nicholas Eden (bass), and Lewis Whiting (lead guitar). This Could Be Texas features three previously released singles by the band: “The World’s Biggest Paving Slab,” “Nearly Daffodils,” and “Mastermind Specialism.”

“I want this album to feel like you’ve gone to space and it turns out it’s almost identical to Doncaster. It’s about inbetweens, it’s about home, and it’s about Desire Paths,” says Fontaine in a press release.

Of “Albert Road,” Fontaine says: “When people ask where I’m from I usually say I’m mixed race: half Yorkshire, half Lancashire. It allows me to divert with comedy from the potential connotations of that question, which change wildly depending on who’s asking it. One end of Albert Road in Colne (her hometown) is cold, underfunded and uninspiring; the other is warm at night with live music. It sums up how I look back on the place I lived for 19 years.”

Co-director Douglas Frost had this to say about the song’s video: “This video, co-directed alongside the talented Sarah Oglesby at Sodium Films, represents the complex feelings of love one might have towards their hometown. I wanted ‘Albert Road’ to have a dream-like feel whilst keeping a firm grip on reality. That’s why we chose to film in one of our favorite pubs in Leeds, The Cardigan Arms—its classic interior was a great juxtaposition to the ethereal qualities of the video. There are also a few Easter eggs for those die hard English Teacher fans (if you’re out there please make contact). This is technically my directorial debut so sit back, shut up and be nice.”

This Could Be Texas Tracklist:

01. Albatross

02. The World’s Biggest Paving Slab

03. Broken Biscuits

04. I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying

05. Mastermind Specialism

06. This Could Be Texas

07. Not Everybody Gets To Go To Space

08. R&B

09. Nearly Daffodils

10. The Best Tears Of Your Life

11. You Blister My Paint

12. Sideboob

13. Albert Road

English Teacher Tour Dates:



28th Jan - The Crescent, York

29th Jan - The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

31st Jan - The Georgian Theatre, Stockton-on-Tees

1st Feb - Polar Bear, Hull

2nd Feb - Whereelse?, Margate

3rd Feb - Bedford Esquires, Bedford

8th Feb - L’Ubu, Rennes, FRA

9th Feb - Le Krakatoa, Mérignac, FRA

10th Feb - Point Éphémère, Paris, FRA

13th Feb - Cactus Club, Brugge, BEL

14th Feb - Trix, Antwerpen, BEL

17th Feb - Molotow, Hamburg, GER

18th Feb - Cassiopeia, Berlin, GER

20th Feb - Kranhalle, Munchen, GER

22nd Feb - Vera, Groningen, NL

23rd Feb - Rotown, Rotterdam, NL

24th Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, NL

8th May - Concorde 2, Brighton

9th May - Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

10th May - Thekla, Bristol

11th May - Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff

13th May - The Bullingdon, Oxford

15th May - The Foundry, Sheffield

16th May - Irish Centre, Leeds

17th May - Mash House, Edinburgh

18th May - King Tuts, Glasgow

21st May - Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

22nd May - Whelans, Dublin

24th May - Gorilla, Manchester

25th May - Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

28th May - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

29th May - Electric Brixton, London

