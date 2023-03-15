News

Esther Rose Shares Video for New Song “Safe to Run” (Feat. Hurray for the Riff Raff) Safe to Run Due Out April 21 via New West





Esther Rose is releasing a new album, Safe to Run, on April 21 via New West. Now she has shared the album’s title track, “Safe to Run,” which features Hurray for the Riff Raff (aka Alynda Segarra). It was shared via a music video. Rett Rogers directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Rose’s upcoming tour dates, including their SXSW shows this week.

Ross Farbe produced Safe to Run, which was recorded in New Orleans, LA and Placitas, NM. The album also features longtime collaborators Farbe and Lyle Werner, as well as the New Orleans based band Silver Synthetic and Cameron Snyder of The Deslondes.

Rose had this to say about to Safe to Run in a press release: “Sonically, Ross and I threw every idea we had on this song and it absorbed everything as if it were just this mega-powerful container. We built so many layers into the outro. I love Ross’s counter-melody on the Mellotron and the high-pitched one-note synth drone which he refers to as ‘the angels.’ Nick Cohon, of Bay Area death metal band Cormorant, brought the doom by arranging the ascending guitar outro. It was so meaningful to collaborate with Alynda Segarra and to hear the song start to fly. Alynda’s voice is this expertly tuned muscle; when they sing, you feel everything.”

Safe to Run is the follow up to 2021’s How Many Times. Previously Rose shared the album’s first single, “Chet Baker.”

Esther Rose Tour Dates:

Esther Rose at SXSW:

March 16 - Austin, TX - High Noon (6pm, Paste Magazine)

March 17 -Austin, TX - Colten House Hotel (5pm, Sun Radio)

Far Out Lounge (7:30pm, Gar Hole Records)

Antone’s (11pm, New West Records Showcase)

March 18 - Austin, TX - Still Austin Whiskey (6pm, Still Austin Whiskey)

Sam’s Town Point (9pm)

Esther Rose on Tour:

March 20 - Marfa, TX - Planet Marfa

March 21 - Silver City, NM - Power & Light Press

March 23 - Taos, NM - The Stakeout

March 25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

April 14 - Trinidad, CO - Trinidad Lounge w/ Dylan Earl

April 15 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive w/ Dylan Earl

April 16 - Laramie, WY - Ruffed Up Duck Saloon w/ Dylan Earl

April 27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville w/ Fruit Bats

April 29 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse w/ Fruit Bats

April 30 - Jacksonville, FL - Intuition Ale Works w/ Fruit Bats

May 5 - New Orleans, LA - The Broadside (New Orleans album release show)

May 13 - Greer, SC - Albino Skunk Music Festival

June 26 - Nashville, TN - Dee’s Lounge

June 27 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

June 28 - Newport, KY - Southgate House

June 29 - Cleveland, OH - Winchester Music Tavern

