Ethel Cain Shares Live Performance of “Thoroughfare”
As Part Of Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023 Series
Ethel Cain has shared a live performance video of the song “Thoroughfare” from her debut album, Preacher’s Daughter. The performance was done as part of Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023 series. View below.
