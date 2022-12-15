News

All





Ethel Cain Shares Live Performance of “Thoroughfare” As Part Of Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023 Series





Ethel Cain has shared a live performance video of the song “Thoroughfare” from her debut album, Preacher’s Daughter. The performance was done as part of Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023 series. View below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.