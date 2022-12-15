 Ethel Cain Shares Live Performance of “Thoroughfare” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 15th, 2022  
Ethel Cain Shares Live Performance of “Thoroughfare”

As Part Of Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023 Series

Dec 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Ethel Cain has shared a live performance video of the song “Thoroughfare” from her debut album, Preacher’s Daughter. The performance was done as part of Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023 series. View below.

