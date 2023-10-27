Everything Everything Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Cold Reactor”
Mountainhead Due Out March 1, 2024 via BMG
Oct 27, 2023
Photography by Steve Gullick
British art-rockers Everything Everything have announced a new album, Mountainhead, and shared its first single, “Cold Reactor,” via a music video. They have also announced some UK tour dates. Mountainhead is due out March 1, 2024 via BMG. Kit Monteith directed the “Cold Reactor” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.
Everything Everything features frontman Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard (bass, keyboards), Michael Spearman (drums), and Alex Robertshaw (lead guitar, keyboards). Mountainhead is the quick follow-up to 2022’s Raw Data Feel, which was an album created with the assistance of articial intelligence (AI). Robertshaw produced Mountainhead with his production partner Tom Fuller.
Explaining the themes behind the album and its title, Higgs had this to say in a press release: “In another world, society has built an immense mountain. To make the mountain bigger, they must make the hole they live in deeper and deeper. All of society is built around the creation of the mountain, and a mountain religion dominates all thought. At the top of the mountain is rumored to be a huge mirror that reflects endlessly recurring images of the self, and at the bottom of the pit is a giant golden snake that is the primal fear of all believers. A ‘Mountainhead’ is one who believes the mountain must grow no matter the cost, and no matter how terrible it is to dwell in the great pit. The taller the mountain, the deeper the hole.”
Of the new single, Higgs says: “‘Cold Reactor’ is about striving for an advanced future and exponential growth at the cost of our own personal worlds and mental wellbeing. Lives lived through screens and isolation, leading to disconnected and emotionless reactions in the form of symbols.”
Read our My Firsts interview with Everything Everything for 2022.
Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.
Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.
Mountainhead Tracklist:
1. Wild Guess
2. End of The Contender
3. Cold Reactor
4. Buddy, Come Over
5. R U Happy?
6. The Mad Stone
7. TV Dog
8. Canary
9. Don’t Ask Me to Beg
10. Enter the Mirror
11. Your Money, My Summer
12. Dagger’s Edge
13. City Song
14. The Witness
Everything Everything 2024 Tour Dates:
March 26 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow UK
March 27 – Stylus, Leeds UK
March 29 – New Century Hall, Manchester UK
March 31 – De LA Warr Pavillion, Bexhill UK
April 2 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge UK
April 4 – Rock City, Nottingham UK
April 5 – Troxy, London UK
April 6 – The Marble Factory, Bristol UK
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Viji on Her Debut Album “So Vanilla” and Working with Dan Carey (Interview) — Viji
- Duran Duran – Nick Rhodes on Their New Halloween-Themed Album “Danse Macabre” (Interview) — Duran Duran
- Everything Everything Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Cold Reactor” (News) — Everything Everything
- Declan Welsh and The Decadent West Shares Sophomore Album, ‘2’ - Stream It Below (News) — Declan Welsh and The Decadent West
- History Books (Review) — The Gaslight Anthem
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.