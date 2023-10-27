News

Everything Everything Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Cold Reactor” Mountainhead Due Out March 1, 2024 via BMG

Photography by Steve Gullick



British art-rockers Everything Everything have announced a new album, Mountainhead, and shared its first single, “Cold Reactor,” via a music video. They have also announced some UK tour dates. Mountainhead is due out March 1, 2024 via BMG. Kit Monteith directed the “Cold Reactor” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Everything Everything features frontman Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard (bass, keyboards), Michael Spearman (drums), and Alex Robertshaw (lead guitar, keyboards). Mountainhead is the quick follow-up to 2022’s Raw Data Feel, which was an album created with the assistance of articial intelligence (AI). Robertshaw produced Mountainhead with his production partner Tom Fuller.

Explaining the themes behind the album and its title, Higgs had this to say in a press release: “In another world, society has built an immense mountain. To make the mountain bigger, they must make the hole they live in deeper and deeper. All of society is built around the creation of the mountain, and a mountain religion dominates all thought. At the top of the mountain is rumored to be a huge mirror that reflects endlessly recurring images of the self, and at the bottom of the pit is a giant golden snake that is the primal fear of all believers. A ‘Mountainhead’ is one who believes the mountain must grow no matter the cost, and no matter how terrible it is to dwell in the great pit. The taller the mountain, the deeper the hole.”

Of the new single, Higgs says: “‘Cold Reactor’ is about striving for an advanced future and exponential growth at the cost of our own personal worlds and mental wellbeing. Lives lived through screens and isolation, leading to disconnected and emotionless reactions in the form of symbols.”

Mountainhead Tracklist:

1. Wild Guess

2. End of The Contender

3. Cold Reactor

4. Buddy, Come Over

5. R U Happy?

6. The Mad Stone

7. TV Dog

8. Canary

9. Don’t Ask Me to Beg

10. Enter the Mirror

11. Your Money, My Summer

12. Dagger’s Edge

13. City Song

14. The Witness

Everything Everything 2024 Tour Dates:

March 26 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow UK

March 27 – Stylus, Leeds UK

March 29 – New Century Hall, Manchester UK

March 31 – De LA Warr Pavillion, Bexhill UK

April 2 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge UK

April 4 – Rock City, Nottingham UK

April 5 – Troxy, London UK

April 6 – The Marble Factory, Bristol UK

