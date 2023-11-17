News

Everything Everything Share New Song “The Mad Stone” Mountainhead Due Out March 1, 2024 via BMG

Photography by Steve Gullick



British art-rockers Everything Everything are releasing a new album, Mountainhead, on March 1, 2024 via BMG. Now they have shared its second single, “The Mad Stone.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Everything Everything features frontman Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard (bass, keyboards), Michael Spearman (drums), and Alex Robertshaw (lead guitar, keyboards).

Higgs had this to say about “The Mad Stone” in a press release: “This song sets out the grand narrative of the album, wherein a society is forever building an immense mountain, at the cost of living in the resulting giant hole (quarry). Alex created an orchestral accompaniment and we recorded a lot of group vocals to give it a kind municipal choral sound.”

Previously the band shared Mountainhead’s first single, “Cold Reactor,” via a music video. “Cold Reactor” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Mountainhead is the quick follow-up to 2022’s Raw Data Feel, which was an album created with the assistance of articial intelligence (AI). Robertshaw produced Mountainhead with his production partner Tom Fuller.

Explaining the themes behind the album and its title, Higgs had this to say in a previous press release: “In another world, society has built an immense mountain. To make the mountain bigger, they must make the hole they live in deeper and deeper. All of society is built around the creation of the mountain, and a mountain religion dominates all thought. At the top of the mountain is rumored to be a huge mirror that reflects endlessly recurring images of the self, and at the bottom of the pit is a giant golden snake that is the primal fear of all believers. A ‘Mountainhead’ is one who believes the mountain must grow no matter the cost, and no matter how terrible it is to dwell in the great pit. The taller the mountain, the deeper the hole.”

Read our My Firsts interview with Everything Everything for 2022.

Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.

Everything Everything 2024 Tour Dates:

March 26 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow UK

March 27 – Stylus, Leeds UK

March 29 – New Century Hall, Manchester UK (SOLD OUT)

March 30 - New Century Hall, Manchester UK (NEWLY ADDED)

March 31 – De LA Warr Pavillion, Bexhill UK

April 2 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge UK

April 4 – Rock City, Nottingham UK

April 5 – Troxy, London UK

April 6 – The Marble Factory, Bristol UK

