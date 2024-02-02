News

Everything Everything Share Video for New Song “The End of the Contender” Mountainhead Due Out March 1 via BMG

Photography by Steve Gullick



British art-rockers Everything Everything are releasing a new album, Mountainhead, on March 1 via BMG. Now they have shared its third single, “The End of the Contender,” via a music video. Kit Monteith directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

A press release describes the inspiration behind the song: “The song takes inspiration from the subject of a mid-2010s viral road rage video: ‘Ronnie Pickering,’ a man who ascended to (a very particular) type of online fame by insisting on his own significance and threatening a fight on-camera. ‘The End of the Contender’ is a track that explores the strangely targetless aggression and delusions of grandeur that have seeped into the fabric of modern culture.”

Everything Everything features frontman Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard (bass, keyboards), Michael Spearman (drums), and Alex Robertshaw (lead guitar, keyboards).

Previously the band shared Mountainhead’s first single, “Cold Reactor,” via a music video. “Cold Reactor” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “The Mad Stone,” which also made our Songs of the Week list.

Mountainhead is the quick follow-up to 2022’s Raw Data Feel, which was an album created with the assistance of articial intelligence (AI). Robertshaw produced Mountainhead with his production partner Tom Fuller.

Explaining the themes behind the album and its title, Higgs had this to say in a previous press release: “In another world, society has built an immense mountain. To make the mountain bigger, they must make the hole they live in deeper and deeper. All of society is built around the creation of the mountain, and a mountain religion dominates all thought. At the top of the mountain is rumored to be a huge mirror that reflects endlessly recurring images of the self, and at the bottom of the pit is a giant golden snake that is the primal fear of all believers. A ‘Mountainhead’ is one who believes the mountain must grow no matter the cost, and no matter how terrible it is to dwell in the great pit. The taller the mountain, the deeper the hole.”

Read our My Firsts interview with Everything Everything for 2022.

Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.

Everything Everything 2024 Tour Dates:

February 26 – Stockport Plaza, Stockport, UK

February 27 – Network, Sheffield, UK

March 1 – Pryzm, Kingston upon Thames, UK (SOLD OUT)

March 2 – Rough Trade East, London England (SOLD OUT)

March 3 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK (SOLD OUT)

March 4 – Jacaranda, Liverpool, UK - Afternoon Show (JUST ADDED)

March 4 – Jacaranda, Liverpool, UK - Evening Show (SOLD OUT)

March 6 – Assai Records, Glasgow (signing only)

March 6 – Assai Records, Edinburgh, UK

March 7 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

March 26 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow UK

March 27 – Stylus, Leeds UK (SOLD OUT)

March 29 – New Century Hall, Manchester UK (SOLD OUT)

March 30 - New Century Hall, Manchester UK (SOLD OUT)

March 31 – De LA Warr Pavillion, Bexhill UK

April 2 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge UK (SOLD OUT)

April 4 – Rock City, Nottingham UK (SOLD OUT)

April 5 – Troxy, London UK (SOLD OUT)

April 6 – O2 Academy, Bristol UK

