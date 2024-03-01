News

Everything Everything Share Video for New Song “Enter the Mirror” (Plus Stream the New Album) Mountainhead Out Today via BMG; Read Our Review of It

Photography by Steve Gullick



British art-rockers Everything Everything have released a new album, Mountainhead, today via BMG. In honor of release day, they have shared its fourth single, “Enter the Mirror,” via a music video. Also, now that the album is out you can stream it here and read our review of it. Frontman Jonathan Higgs co-directed the video with Kit Monteith. Watch it below, followed by a stream of the album. Read our review of Mountainhead, which we posted on Wednesday, here.

Higgs had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Enter The Mirror’ is a song about friendship in the afterlife. The video was made in the woods in Wales and features puppetry and a magical mirror.’’

Everything Everything features frontman Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard (bass, keyboards), Michael Spearman (drums), and Alex Robertshaw (lead guitar, keyboards).

Previously the band shared Mountainhead’s first single, “Cold Reactor,” via a music video. “Cold Reactor” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “The Mad Stone,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its third single, “The End of the Contender,” via a music video (it also landed on our Songs of the Week list).

Mountainhead is the quick follow-up to 2022’s Raw Data Feel, which was an album created with the assistance of articial intelligence (AI). Robertshaw produced Mountainhead with his production partner Tom Fuller.

Explaining the themes behind the album and its title, Higgs had this to say in a previous press release: “In another world, society has built an immense mountain. To make the mountain bigger, they must make the hole they live in deeper and deeper. All of society is built around the creation of the mountain, and a mountain religion dominates all thought. At the top of the mountain is rumored to be a huge mirror that reflects endlessly recurring images of the self, and at the bottom of the pit is a giant golden snake that is the primal fear of all believers. A ‘Mountainhead’ is one who believes the mountain must grow no matter the cost, and no matter how terrible it is to dwell in the great pit. The taller the mountain, the deeper the hole.”

Read our My Firsts interview with Everything Everything for 2022.

Check out the fourth episode of our Under the Radar podcast, where we speak to Jonathan Higgs.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Higgs.

