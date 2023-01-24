News

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” Leads Oscars Nominations; Mitski and David Byrne Nominated 95th Academy Awards Set for March 12; Lady Gaga and Son Lux Also Nominated





The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have just been announced in Los Angeles by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. Everything Everywhere All At Once led with a total of 11 nominations, including Best Picture. Also nominated for the film is the song “This is a Life,” which was performed by Under the Radar favorites Mitski and David Byrne, as well as Son Lux’s score for the film getting a nod. Lady Gaga’s song for Top Gun: Maverick was also nominated. Check out the full nominations list below.

The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front were next in line, with nine nominations each. This year the Academy actually nominated three blockbuster films for Best Picture—Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, and Top Gun: Maverick—all of which made more than $100 million domestic (worldwide Avatar: The Way of Water has made over $2 billion, Elvis over $287 million, and Top Gun: Maverick over $1.4 billion). In recent years, the Oscars have mainly nominated for Best Picture critical favorites that most mainstream audiences haven’t seen. This year also marks the first time any film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been nominated for an acting award, with Angela Bassett being nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, another sign that the Academy are more open this year to honoring popular big films. Marvel’s chief rival, DC, also got a look-in, with The Batman getting several nominations, although those were all in the more technical categories.

Alas no women were nominated for Best Director, not even Sarah Polley, whose Women Talking was nominated for Best Picture. It seems as though every film nominated for Best Picture should automatically have their director nominated for Best Director, either that or there needs to be 10 Best Director nominees to match the number of Best Picture nominees.

Another notable snub was the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream.

The 95th Academy Awards, set to take place on March 12, will air live on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host. View all the nominations below.

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

A Netflix/Amusement Park Film in co-production with Gunpowder Films in association with Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment/Anima Pictures Production

Malte Grunert, Producer

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Walt Disney)

A 20th Century Studios Production

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight)

A Blueprint Pictures/Film4/TSG Entertainment Production

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

A Bazmark Production

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

A Hot Dog Hands Production

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

“The Fabelmans” (Universal/Amblin Partners)

An Amblin Partners Production

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

“Tár” (Focus Features)

A Standard Film Company/EMJAG Production

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

A Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films Production

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

A Plattform Production

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

“Women Talking” (Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

A Plan B Entertainment / hear/say Production

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in “Elvis”

(Warner Bros.)

Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

(Searchlight)

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

(A24)

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

(A24)

Bill Nighy in “Living”

(Sony Pictures Classics)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”

(Focus Features)

Ana de Armas in “Blonde”

(Netflix)

Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie”

(Momentum Pictures)

Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans”

(Universal/Amblin Partners)

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)

Directing

Martin McDonagh

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight)

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Steven Spielberg

“The Fabelmans” (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Todd Field

“Tár” (Focus Features)

Ruben Östlund

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

(Searchlight)

Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

(Apple)

Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans”

(Universal/Amblin Partners)

Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

(Searchlight)

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

(Walt Disney)

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

(A24)

Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

(Searchlight)

Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)

Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)

Animated Feature Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

(Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

(A24)

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

(Universal)

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast”

(Netflix)

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red” (Walt Disney)

Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Documentary Feature Film

“All That Breathes” (Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow in association with HBO Documentary Films)

A Kiterabbit Films and Rise Films in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios Production

Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

A Participant Production

Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic)

A National Geographic Documentary Films/Sandbox Films/Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M Production

Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

“A House Made of Splinters”

“A House Made of Splinters” A Final Cut For Real Production

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

“Navalny” (Warner Bros./CNN Films/HBO Max)

A Fishbowl Films/RaeFilm Studios/Cottage M Production

Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

International Feature Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

A Netflix/Amusement Park Film in co-production with Gunpowder Films in association with Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment/Anima Pictures Production

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

A La Unión de los Ríos Production

“Close” (Belgium)

A Menuet Production

“EO” (Poland)

A Skopia Film Production

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

An Inscéal Production

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Written by Rian Johnson

“Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking” (Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Writing (Original Screenplay)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight)

Written by Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“Tár” (Focus Features)

Written by Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Written by Ruben Östlund

Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

James Friend

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

Darius Khondji

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light” (Searchlight)

Roger Deakins

“Tár” (Focus Features)

Florian Hoffmeister

Film Editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight)

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Paul Rogers

“Tár” (Focus Features)

Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Eddie Hamilton

Music (Original Score)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon” (Paramount)

Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight)

Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Son Lux

“The Fabelmans” (Universal/Amblin Partners)

John Williams

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

(Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

(Paramount)

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

(Walt Disney)

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

(Variance Films/Sarigama Cinemas)

Music by M.M. Keeravaani Lyric by Chandrabose

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

(Netflix)

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck

Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

(Walt Disney)

Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter

Set Decorator: Vanessa Cole

“Babylon”

(Paramount)

Production Design: Florencia Martin

Set Decorator: Anthony Carlino

“Elvis”

(Warner Bros.)

Production Design: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

“The Fabelmans”

(Universal/Amblin Partners)

Production Design: Rick Carter

Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Costume Design

“Babylon” (Paramount)

Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Walt Disney)

Ruth Carter

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Catherine Martin

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Shirley Kurata

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features)

Jenny Beavan

Makeup and Hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Walt Disney)

Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

“The Whale” (A24)

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Live Action Short Film

“An Irish Goodbye” (Network Ireland Television)

A Floodlight Pictures Production

Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“Ivalu”

An M&M Production

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille” (Walt Disney)

An Esperanto Filmoj and Tempesta Production

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“Night Ride” (The New Yorker Studios)

A Cylinder Production

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase”

A Cynefilms Production

Cyrus Neshvad

Documentary Short Film

“The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix)

A Netflix Documentary/Sikhya Entertainment Production

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

“Haulout” (The New Yorker Studios)

An Albireo Films Production

Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

A Jay Rosenblatt Films Production

Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)

An Outspoken Films Production

Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate” (The New Yorker Studios)

A Smartypants Pictures Production

Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” (BBC and Apple Original Films)

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor”

A National Film Board of Canada Production

Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants”

A COLA Animation Production

João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

“My Year of Dicks”

An FX, Wonder Killer and Cat’s Pajamas Production

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

A Griffith Film School Production

Lachlan Pendragon

Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Walt Disney)

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Walt Disney)

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Walt Disney)

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

(Via Deadline)

