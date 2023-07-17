News

Explosions in the Sky Announce New Album, Share New Song “Ten Billion People” First Album in Seven Years End Due Out September 15 via Temporary Residence Ltd.

Photography by Nick Simonite



Texas post-rock band, Explosions in the Sky have announced their first album in seven years, End, and share its opening track “Ten Billion People.” This LP, is due out September 15 via Temporary Residence. The band will also embark on a U.S. and European tour in the fall. Check out “Ten Billion People” below, followed by the upcoming album’s tracklist and cover artwork as well as upcoming tour dates.



End was inspired by darkness but was molded into a wild rumination on life and death. Of the record, the band says in a press release: “Every song comes from a story, or an idea one of us has had that we’ve all expanded on and made its own world. Maybe it’s our nature, but we kept feeling that the album title was ultimately open to a lot more interpretation—the end of a thing or a time can mean a stop, but it can also mean a beginning, and what happens after one thing ends might pale in comparison to what it becomes next.”

End Tracklist:



1. Ten Billion People

2. Moving On

3. Loved Ones

4. Peace or Quiet

5. All Mountains

6. The Fight

7. It’s Never Going To Stop

Explosions in the Sky Tour Dates:





Sep 15 - The Lawn at White Oak Music - Houston, TX

Sep 16 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

Sep 18 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Sep 19 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

Sep 22 - The Admiral Theater - Omaha, NE

Sep 23 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Sep 25 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

Sep 26 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

Sep 28 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

Sep 29 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

Sep 30 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Oct 1 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

Oct 3 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Oct 5 - Kings Theatre - New York, NY

Nov 6 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IE

Nov 7 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Nov 8 - Troxy - London, UK

Nov 9 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE

Nov 11 - De Roma - Antwerp, BE

Nov 13 - TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal - Utrecht, NL

Nov 14 - Astra - Berlin, DE

Nov 15 - Kantine - Koln, DE

Nov 17 - Bataclan - Paris, FR

Nov 18 - L’EpicerieModerne - Lyon, FR

Nov 19 - Sala Razzmatazz - Barcelona, SP

Nov 20 - La Riviera - Madrid, SP

