News

All





Eyesore & The Jinx Release New Single “Nocturnal Athletes (Ode to Bruno)” Debut Album Jitterbug Available to Pre-Order Ahead of 17th November Release

Photography by Gary Lambert



Eyesore & The Jinx’s spikey new tune “Nocturnal Athletes (Ode to Bruno)” is the second single to come from their forthcoming debut album Jitterbug. The album was recorded during the Summer of 2022 and produced by Daniel Fox (Gilla Band).

“Nocturnal Athletes (Ode to Bruno)’’ vividly depicts the scene of a late-night gym session. Josh Miller (vocals, bass) of the post-punk trio describes the single thus:

“Bruno Mars and I go way back. Our relationship began in mid-2021, shortly after the death of my mother, which was followed by a period of ill-health and what was in hindsight a breakdown. I joined a gym in a feeble attempt to somehow rebuild myself and grip some structure which had evaded me like a wet bar of soap.

In order to avoid the kind of people I’d always told myself occupied gyms, I began exercising very late at night alongside shift workers, competitive bodybuilders and other similarly self-conscious weight lifters. It was there that me and Bruno met. His porcelain smile, slick dance moves and sustained success beaming down at me from the Pure Gym TV screens, a stark contrast to the wasteland my life had become at that time.

I’d like to say that I took great comfort in Bruno and his music during those intervening months. I didn’t. Time did its thing, and I moved on. But he was always there, a singular, gyrating constant, looming over me whilst I struggled to lift 10kg dumbbells.”





PRE-ORDER JITTERBUG



LIVE DATES

Friday 15th Sept: EBGBs, Liverpool UK

19th - 21st October: Left of The Dial Festival, Rotterdam, NL





Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

