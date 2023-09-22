News

Ezra Furman Shares Three New “Sex Education” Songs: “You Like Me,” “Tether,” and “Honeycomb” Sex Education - Songs From Season 4 EP Out Now via Ice Chest Musick

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Ezra Furman has released a new EP, Sex Education - Songs From Season 4, featuring three new songs: “You Like Me,” “Tether,” and “Honeycomb.” Furman has done the music for all the previous seasons of the hit Netflix comedy and the show’s final season was also released this week. Listen to all three songs below.

Furman had this to say about the new songs in a press release: “What a songwriter craves is an outlet for her songs. Somewhere to put them, something to do with her passion for arranging words into melody and maximizing their impact. And, of course, an audience. In this regard, the job of writing and recording music for Sex Education was all that I craved and more. Here was a whole world of empathetic characters and a compelling plot that had space for my voice and my band’s music to punctuate it. I have loved the task of making music for this brightly-colored landscape and its tales of teenagers finding their way to better and healthier sex lives.

“Being asked to write songs that match the tone of the show, I was surprised by how deeply I engaged with the characters’ emotions. Effective music has to come from an emotional place, and at first I wasn’t sure I could do it. It is a testament to the show’s writing, acting, and direction that it wasn’t hard at all for me to connect to the characters’ inner lives. They awakened genuine feelings about my own life, and allowed me to create with sincerity and heart.”

The EP follows All of Us Flames, a new album Furman released last year via ANTI-/Bella Union, and 2021’s Sex Education - Songs from Season 3 EP.

Furman was on the cover of our My Favorite Movie Issue and you can still buy a copy from us directly here.

Check out our 2020 interview with Furman in episode two of our official podcast’s first season.

Read our 2018 interview with Furman.

