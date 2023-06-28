 Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” to Include News from 1989-2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” to Include News from 1989-2023

Currently Touring In Support of So Much (For) Stardust

Jun 28, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Pamela Littky
Fall Out Boy have released a cover of Billy Joel’s iconic “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” but with a twist. The original song features major new headlines from the ’50s to the late ’80s, but this version highlights newsworthy items from 1989-2023. The chorus is still the same though! Check out the song below.

Fall Out Boy are currently on a global tour in support of their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, which was released in March of this year.

