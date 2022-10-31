News

fanclubwallet Shares Video for New Single “Roadkill” Out Now via AWAL

Photography by Ian Filipovic



Fanclubwallet (the project of Hannah Judge) has shared a self-directed video for her new single, “Roadkill.” It is Judge’s first new music since the release of her debut album, this year’s You Have Got To Be Kidding Me. View the video below.

In a press release, Judge states: “‘Roadkill’ is basically about the way men put female musicians or just women in general up on strange pedestals. Idolizing and viewing them as an object or prize to be won.”

She adds, regarding the video: “It’s a simple video reflecting my love of horror movies while utilizing my experience with practical visual effects and horror makeup. When I was younger I would fake sick and stay home from school. I would watch horror makeup tutorials and my mom would always come home to me with some wacky horror makeup on. The video’s series of slow zoom-out shots that reveal that I’ve been wounded reflect the lyrical theme on ‘Roadkill’ and feeling hunted.”

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me was released in May via AWAL. Judge’s debut EP, Hurt is Boring, came out last year via AWAL.

