fanclubwallet Shares Video for New Single “Roadkill”
Out Now via AWAL
Oct 31, 2022
Photography by Ian Filipovic
Fanclubwallet (the project of Hannah Judge) has shared a self-directed video for her new single, “Roadkill.” It is Judge’s first new music since the release of her debut album, this year’s You Have Got To Be Kidding Me. View the video below.
In a press release, Judge states: “‘Roadkill’ is basically about the way men put female musicians or just women in general up on strange pedestals. Idolizing and viewing them as an object or prize to be won.”
She adds, regarding the video: “It’s a simple video reflecting my love of horror movies while utilizing my experience with practical visual effects and horror makeup. When I was younger I would fake sick and stay home from school. I would watch horror makeup tutorials and my mom would always come home to me with some wacky horror makeup on. The video’s series of slow zoom-out shots that reveal that I’ve been wounded reflect the lyrical theme on ‘Roadkill’ and feeling hunted.”
You Have Got To Be Kidding Me was released in May via AWAL. Judge’s debut EP, Hurt is Boring, came out last year via AWAL.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs Share Video For “Wolf” Starring Britt Lower of “Severance” (News) — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Check Out Photos of The Flaming Lips at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, TX on Oct 1, 2022 (Review) — The Flaming Lips
- fanclubwallet Shares Video for New Single “Roadkill” (News) — fanclubwallet
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share Video For New Single “Pretty Boy” (News) — Noel Gallagher, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Johnny Marr
- Lost Highway [4K UHD] (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.