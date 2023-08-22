News

All





Fat Dog Release their Debut Single “King of the Slugs” & UK Tour including London’s Scala Announced

Photography by Dylan Coates



Fat Dog led by mesmerising frontman Joe Love have been making waves since emerging from South London’s fertile scene gaining. They’ve gained a fervent fan base and have become known for their high-octane live show. With support slots for Viagra Boys, Shame and Yard Act plus international shows under their collar, Fat Dog have previously sold out London’s Corsica Studios. They’ve now just announced their first headline UK tour, including London’s Scala.

Fat Dog’s debut single “King of the Slugs” was Co-produced by Joe Love and James Ford, and is a pulverising 7-minute epic of energy, and genre traversing ambition marking them out as a band to keep your ears out for.

Upcoming live dates

Monday 21st August – The Windmill, London

Saturday 26th August – Reading Festival, Reading

Sunday 27th August - Leeds Festival, Leeds

Friday 1st September – End of the Road Festival, Wiltshire

14th – 16th September – By:Larm Festival, Oslo

20th – 22nd September – Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

Saturday 23rd September - ViceFest, Groningen

Sunday 24th September - Indiestad @ Paradiso, Netherlands

Saturday 30th September - Gathering Sounds Festival, Stockton on Tees

Tuesday 3rd October – Scala, London

Wednesday 11th October - Strange Brew, Bristol

Thursday 12th October - Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield

Friday 13th October - Future Yard, Birkenhead

Saturday 14th October - Live At Leeds In The City, Leeds

Sunday 15th October - The Cluny 2, Newcastle

Thursday 19th October - Joiners, Southampton

Friday, 20th October - Boileroom, Guilford

Saturday 21st October – Muther Studios, Birmingham

Sunday 22nd October – SWN Festival, Cardiff

Tuesday 31st October - The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

Thursday 2nd November - Portland Arms, Cambridge

Friday 3rd November - Bodega, Nottingham

Saturday 4th November - Great Western Festival, Glasgow

Sunday 5th November - The White Hotel, Salford

Friday 10th November - Pitchfork Avant Garde Paris, Paris

Saturday 11th November - Synasthesie Festival, Berlin

Sunday 12th November - Sonic City Festival, Kortrijk

Saturday 18th November - Trans Century Festival, Leipzig

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.