Fat Dog Release their Debut Single “King of the Slugs”
& UK Tour including London’s Scala Announced
Aug 21, 2023
Photography by Dylan Coates
Fat Dog led by mesmerising frontman Joe Love have been making waves since emerging from South London’s fertile scene gaining. They’ve gained a fervent fan base and have become known for their high-octane live show. With support slots for Viagra Boys, Shame and Yard Act plus international shows under their collar, Fat Dog have previously sold out London’s Corsica Studios. They’ve now just announced their first headline UK tour, including London’s Scala.
Fat Dog’s debut single “King of the Slugs” was Co-produced by Joe Love and James Ford, and is a pulverising 7-minute epic of energy, and genre traversing ambition marking them out as a band to keep your ears out for.
Upcoming live dates
Monday 21st August – The Windmill, London
Saturday 26th August – Reading Festival, Reading
Sunday 27th August - Leeds Festival, Leeds
Friday 1st September – End of the Road Festival, Wiltshire
14th – 16th September – By:Larm Festival, Oslo
20th – 22nd September – Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg
Saturday 23rd September - ViceFest, Groningen
Sunday 24th September - Indiestad @ Paradiso, Netherlands
Saturday 30th September - Gathering Sounds Festival, Stockton on Tees
Tuesday 3rd October – Scala, London
Wednesday 11th October - Strange Brew, Bristol
Thursday 12th October - Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield
Friday 13th October - Future Yard, Birkenhead
Saturday 14th October - Live At Leeds In The City, Leeds
Sunday 15th October - The Cluny 2, Newcastle
Thursday 19th October - Joiners, Southampton
Friday, 20th October - Boileroom, Guilford
Saturday 21st October – Muther Studios, Birmingham
Sunday 22nd October – SWN Festival, Cardiff
Tuesday 31st October - The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes
Thursday 2nd November - Portland Arms, Cambridge
Friday 3rd November - Bodega, Nottingham
Saturday 4th November - Great Western Festival, Glasgow
Sunday 5th November - The White Hotel, Salford
Friday 10th November - Pitchfork Avant Garde Paris, Paris
Saturday 11th November - Synasthesie Festival, Berlin
Sunday 12th November - Sonic City Festival, Kortrijk
Saturday 18th November - Trans Century Festival, Leipzig
