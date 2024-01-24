Fat White Family Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Bullet of Dignity”

News

Photography by Louise Mason



British punk band Fat White Family have announced a new album, Forgiveness Is Yours, and shared a new song from it, “Bullet of Dignity,” via a music video. Forgiveness Is Yours is due out April 26 on Domino. Niall Trask directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Forgiveness Is Yours includes “Religion for One,” a new song the band shared in December that was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s last album, Serfs Up!, came out in 2019 via Domino, which was their first for the label (and third album overall). It was our Album of the Week.

In a press release, frontman Lias Saoudi says Forgiveness Is Yours “is about life as eternal contingency…about no longer suspecting, but knowing that this shit will never get any easier…in fact, it’s about to get a whole lot worse, your body’s going to go into decay and the people you love will slowly start dropping dead around you…but somehow, you’ve smashed enough of your expectations thus far in life, you’re sort of fine with it…you accept it.”

Forgiveness Is Yours Tracklist:

1. The Archivist

2. John Lennon

3. Bullet Of Dignity

4. Polygamy Is Only For The Chief

5. Visions Of Pain

6. Today You Become Man

7. Religion For One

8. Feed The Horse

9. What’s That You Say

10. Work

11. You Can’t Force It

