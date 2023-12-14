News

Fat White Family Share Video for New Song “Religion for One” New Single Out Now on Domino





British punk band Fat White Family have shared a new song, “Religion for One,” via a music video. Michael William Wes directed the video. Watch it below.

Frontman Lias Saoudi had this to say about the song in a press release: “Abject narcissism is our only real code of conduct anymore. Everything is thinly veiled self-interest. The post-modern post social media condition constitutes a complete death of outwardness. We are smothered by the infinite present. We have swapped art for the history of art. The game is up. The party’s over…NO SURRENDER!”

It’s been over four and a half years since the release of the band’s last album, Serfs Up!, on Domino, which was their first for the label (and third album overall). It was our Album of the Week.

