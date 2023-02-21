News

Father John Misty and The Head and the Heart Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour Dates August Dates Feature Support from Miya Folick

Photography by Father John Misty by Ward & Kweskin; The Head and The Heart by Shervin Lainez



Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) and The Head and the Heart have teamed up for some co-headlining tour dates this summer. They happen this August and Miya Folick will support most shows. Check out all the dates below, as well as each artist’s other tour dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with a fan pre-sale beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time.

Father John Misty’s most recent album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, came out last year via Sub Pop and Bella Union. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.

The Head and the Heart also released a new album in 2022, Every Shade of Blue, via Reprise/Warner. Former founding band member Josiah Johnson is rejoining the band for their 2023 tour dates.

Father John Misty and The Head and the Heart Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

Fri. Aug. 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBD !

Sat. Aug. 05 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater !

Sun. Aug. 06 - Spokane, WA - Pavilion at Riverfront !

Tue. Aug. 08 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheater !

Wed. Aug. 09 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater !

Thu. Aug. 10 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater (FJM ONLY)

Sun. Aug. 13 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl !

Tue. Aug. 15 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater !

Wed. Aug. 16 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater !

Fri. Aug. 18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater !

Sat. Aug. 19 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater !

Sun. Aug. 20 - Columbia, MO - 9th Street Summerfest !

Mon. Aug. 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee !

Tue. Aug. 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee !



! w/ Miya Folick

Father John Misty Additional Tour Dates:

2023 Late Winter (UK/EU)

Sat. Feb. 25 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Feb 26 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

Mon. Feb 27 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Feb. 28 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus

Thu. Mar. 02 - Denmark, DK - KB Hallen

Fri. Mar. 03 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

Sat. Mar. 04 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

Mon. Mar. 06 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Mar. 07 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

Thu. Mar. 08 - London, UK- Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

Fri. Mar. 10 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome

Sat. Mar. 11 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

Sun. Mar. 12 - Leeds, UK -University of Leeds Refectory

Mon. Mar. 13 - Gateshead, UK - Sage Gateshead

Wed. Mar. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Mar. 16 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

Fri. Mar. 17 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester [SOLD OUT]



2023 Spring (US)

Fri. Apr. 14 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre * [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Apr. 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival

Sun. Apr. 16 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre *

Mon. Apr. 17 - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center *

Wed. Apr. 19 - Ithaca, NY - State Theater of Ithaca *

Thu. Apr. 20 - Providence, RI - Strand Ballroom & Theatre * [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Apr. 21- Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Apr. 22 - Portland, ME - State Theatre ^

Sun. Apr. 23 - Northampton, MA - The Academy of Music ^ [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Apr. 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony ^ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Apr. 26 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa ^

Thu. Apr. 27 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at The Forum ^

Fri. Apr. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Apr. 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre #

Mon. May 01 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater #

Tue. May 02 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe #

Wed. May 03 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s # [SOLD OUT]

Thu. May 04 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom #[SOLD OUT]

Fri. May 05 - Birmingham, AL - Lyric Fine Arts Theatre # [SOLD OUT]

Sun. May 07 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival



*w/ Omar Velasco

^w/ Loren Kramar

#w/ Butch Bastard

The Head and the Heart Complete Tour Dates:

2/26 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival

3/4 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

3/11 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera

4/29 - Scaly Mountain, NC - Bear Shadow Festival

5/7 - Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Festival

6/4 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

6/29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

6/30 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre &^

7/1 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater &^

7/3 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre &^

7/5 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion &^

7/6 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater &^

7/8 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion &^

7/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage &

7/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann &^

7/14 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater &^

7/15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion &^

8/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBD #!

8/5 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater #!

8/6 - Spokane, WA - Pavilion at Riverfront #!

8/8 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheater #!

8/9 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #!

8/12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas !

8/13 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #!

8/15 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #!

8/16 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #!

8/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater # !

8/19 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater # !

8/20 - Columbia, MO - 9th Street Summerfest # !

8/21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee # !

8/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee # !

8/25 - Vineyard Haven, MA - Beach Road Weekend Festival

8/26 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park



& w/ Revivalists

# w/ Father John Misty

! w/ Miya Folick

^ w/ Jamie Wyatt

